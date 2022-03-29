Man linked to Shell heist admits to offences involving stolen gas oil worth more than $59m

SINGAPORE - A man linked to a massive conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell Eastern Petroleum's Pulau Bukom site has admitted to offences involving the stolen fuel worth US$44,018,727 ($59,867,669) in total.

Muhamad Farhan Mohamed Rashid, now 34, received more than $735,000 in ill-gotten gains for his role in the offences, which were committed between 2014 and 2016.

Farhan, who joined the firm around 2010, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (March 29) to 13 counts of criminal breach of trust.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of dealing with the benefits of his criminal conduct involving nearly $270,000 and one count of drug consumption.

Another 25 charges will be considered during sentencing.

Gas oil is crude oil that has gone through the refining process. It is often used as commercial fuel and in some countries, as an alternative to diesel.

One of the masterminds behind the heist, Juandi Pungot, 45, was convicted last month of siphoning nearly $128 million worth of gas oil, which was meant to be used as marine fuel.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of 359 months - a month shy of 30 years - for Juandi who admitted that he began embezzling gas oil from his former employer in 2007.

He is the first of three key players to be dealt with for his role in the conspiracy.

The cases involving several other people are still pending.

They include Koh Choon Wei, 39; Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, 41; Tiah Kok Hwee, 45; and Abdul Latif Ibrahim, 64.

Two other men who were process technicians were convicted earlier.

Muhammad Ashraf Hamzah, then 39, was sentenced to 9½ years' jail for misappropriating gas oil worth nearly US$25 million between 2014 and 2016.

Sadagopan Premnath, then 40, was sentenced to six years and eight months' jail for his role in misappropriating gas oil worth about US$36.1 million between 2017 and 2018.

Shell Pulau Bukom is the oil company's largest petrochemical production and export centre in the Asia Pacific region.