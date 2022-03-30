Man linked to Shell heist admits to offences involving stolen fuel

A man linked to a massive conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell Eastern Petroleum's Pulau Bukom site has admitted to offences involving stolen fuel worth US$44,018,727 ($59,867,000) in total.

Muhamad Farhan Mohamed Rashid, now 34, received more than $735,000 in ill-gotten gains for his role in the offences, which were committed between 2014 and 2016.

Farhan, who joined the firm around 2010, pleaded guilty yesterday to 13 counts of criminal breach of trust.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of dealing with the benefits of his criminal conduct involving nearly $270,000 and one count of drug consumption.

Another 25 charges will be considered during sentencing.

One of the masterminds behind the heist, Juandi Pungot, 45, was convicted last month of siphoning nearly $128 million worth of gas oil, which was meant to be used as marine fuel.

He is the first of three key players to be dealt with for his role in the conspiracy.

The cases involving several other people are still pending.

They include Koh Choon Wei, 39; Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, 41; Tiah Kok Hwee, 45; and Abdul Latif Ibrahim, 64.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Christopher Ong, Stephanie Chew and Ryan Lim stated in court documents that Juandi and Abdul Latif first started conspiring to misappropriate gas oil from Shell in 2007.

The prosecutors told the court that Muzaffar, described as another key mastermind, was recruited some time between end-2007 and early 2008.

Farhan joined Shell Eastern Petroleum in 2010.

The court heard that his role in the firm was "either to be a process technician or control panel operator".

According to court documents, Juandi and Muzaffar recruited Farhan into the criminal syndicate in 2014.

The DPPs said Farhan's primary role during the incidents of misappropriation was to open and close a bypass valve to facilitate the transfer of gas oil.

Farhan also admitted that he had used his ill-gotten gains to buy items including a $119,511 car in 2016.

A Shell representative lodged a police report on Aug 1, 2017, stating that the company had suffered an unidentified loss of fuel.

In an unrelated case, Farhan also admitted to consuming methamphetamine last year.

His mitigation and sentencing will take place on May 26.

Shaffiq Alkhatib