Man linked to Istana car crash pleads guilty

A man admitted in a district court yesterday that he was one of the drivers involved in a car chase that ended in a fatal crash outside the Istana in 2017.

Secret society member Irsyad Sameer Abdul Rahim and his gang members had given chase to a person they were unhappy with, eventually leading to the car being pursued ploughing into the Istana's rear gate in Cavenagh Road at around 6am on Dec 16 that year.

Mr Muhammad Khairulanwar Mohamed Sani, 25, and Ms Nurul Filzah Syazwani Abdul Rahim, 21, were killed in the crash.

This tragedy failed to deter Irsyad, 29, from committing more violent acts. He slashed two men with a parang on March 31, 2018, before causing hurt to a policeman a week later, on April 7, to evade arrest. He was finally caught later that day and charged in court.

The Singaporean, who appeared in court via video link yesterday, pleaded guilty to 20 charges for offences including assault, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, drug consumption and rioting.

Twenty-four other charges including multiple drug-related ones will be considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Irsyad and his gang members were at Club Baliza in Marina Square on Dec 16, 2017, when one of them punched a man, Mr Johari Sharif.

The club's security staff then told Irsyad and his gang to leave. Still unhappy, the group waited outside and later spotted a white car driven by Mr Khairulanwar with two passengers, Ms Nurul and Mr Johari. Mr Johari survived the crash, suffering multiple fractures.

Separately, Irsyad and three of his gang members armed themselves with parangs and attacked Mr Hermanto Abdul Talib, 41, a rival gang member, on March 31, 2018. Irsyad also slashed a customer at KTV Club Destino in Jalan Besar. The police said in an earlier statement that Irsyad was later identified and an operation was mounted to nab him on April 7 that year.

When Irsyad spotted the police, he sped off in his car, striking a policeman who was later taken to hospital and treated for injuries including multiple abrasions. The police arrested Irsyad later that day.

He is expected to be sentenced on Jan 19.