Man jumps into Rochor Canal to flee police after allegedly harassing churchgoers

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Sept 29) for allegedly harassing members of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ophir Road.

The Straits Times understands that the man had approached some women in the church and made them uncomfortable with his actions.

One of the women was shocked by the encounter and ran out of the church building. The man followed shortly after.

When he noticed that the police had been alerted, he tried to flee by jumping into Rochor Canal and attempting to swim away. He was nabbed by an officer in the canal.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at 50 Ophir Road about 1.30pm.

A 26-year-old man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said.

He was later arrested for using abusive words against a public servant, intentional harassment and drunkenness in a public place.

A video circulating on messaging platform WhatsApp shows the man and a police officer in Rochor Canal.

The man appears to stumble in the water, which is around shoulder-deep, as the officer supports him by his arms.

The video also shows another police officer running to get a nearby life buoy as several curious onlookers gather at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.