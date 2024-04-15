Man jailed over toxic gas accident that killed foreign worker, injured another 2

SINGAPORE - A senior operations technician at the Singapore Refining Company told employees of another firm to carry out works at an oil refinery plant on Sept 17, 2020 when some toxic gas got released into the air.

Mr Palanivel Pandidurai and Mr Periyasamy Kolanginathan, who were then working for a firm called PEC, were exposed to hydrogen sulphide gas and collapsed.

Their colleague, Mr Narayanan Murasoli, also collapsed when he tried to rescue the pair.

The trio were rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), and Mr Palanivel, a 30-year-old Indian national, died five days later of multi-organ failure following chemical burns.

Mr Periyasamy and Mr Narayanan also suffered serious injuries but survived. Court documents did not disclose details about their nationalities and ages.

Leck Ching Hwa, 47, who was the senior operations technician at the time of the incident, was sentenced to four months’ jail on April 12 after he admitted that he had been negligent at the oil refinery plant in Merlimau Road on Jurong Island.

Hydrogen sulphide is a colourless poisonous gas that has a foul odour similar to that of rotten eggs. It is commonly found in the production of crude oil and natural gas.

Hydrogen sulphide is also flammable and volatile.

On Sept 17, 2020, Leck told workers of PEC - a company that provides maintenance services to the petrochemical industry - that work could start on some pipes without ensuring that it was safe for them to do so.

Mr Palanivel and Mr Periyasamy were working there at around 6pm when there was a sudden release of hydrogen sulphide gas and hazardous liquid material.

When they collapsed, Mr Narayanan tried to rescue them, only to be similarly overcome by the toxic fumes.

They were taken to NTFGH, and Ministry of Manpower prosecuting officer Melvyn Low told the court that Mr Palanivel was found to have sustained chemical burns on 40 per cent of his total body surface area.

He also had extensive blistering and peeling of the skin over his upper abdomen and back. He later developed multiple organ failure during his stay in the intensive care unit and died on Sept 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr Periyasamy sustained 9.5 per cent superficial partial thickness burns to his upper back, hip area and legs. He was discharged on Sept 21, 2020.

Mr Narayanan, who suffered a chemical injury to his eyes and abrasions to places including his back, was discharged three days later.