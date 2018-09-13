Man jailed four weeks for causing death of pedestrian

A motorist who failed to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn at a traffic light hit a woman who was crossing the road.

She later died from her injuries.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir told the court that Mohammad Noor Jubri, 56, and his wife were on their way to visit their daughter at 12.49pm on Dec 10 last year.

The traffic light was green when Noor, a technician and part-time Grab driver, turned right from Woodlands Avenue 1 onto Woodlands Avenue 2.

He failed to see that the green man was still flashing and collided with Chinese national Ma Changhua, 55.

Yesterday, Noor was sentenced to four weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to causing Madam Ma's death by driving negligently.

He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

The court heard that Madam Ma, a retiree, was in Singapore to visit her daughter, son-in-law and their six-month-old son.

On the day of the accident, she and her daughter were on their way home after grocery shopping.

DPP Mansoor said she was pushing a stroller and walking ahead of her daughter, who was carrying the baby boy.

The impact of the collision threw the older woman forward onto the road, knocking her unconscious.

She was taken by ambulance to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she died at 4.07pm.

An inspection of the rental car driven by Noor showed no evidence to suggest possible mechanical failure that might have contributed to the accident.

For causing death by a negligent act, Noor could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.