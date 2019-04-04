Man jailed for threatening to spread ex-girlfriend's sexually explicit video clip

SINGAPORE - A safety coordinator, unhappy after being threatened by his former girlfriend, told her he would spread a sexually explicit video clip of her to others so that it would "go viral".

Despite this, the couple still spent the night together in a hotel just days later.

The 29-year-old man later found out that she had obtained his new girlfriend's phone number and had told the other woman that he had been unfaithful to her.

He confronted his former girlfriend at her workplace and assaulted her.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the 34-year-old woman's identity.

He was sentenced on Wednesday (April 3) to five months' jail and a fine of $30,000. He will spend an additional six weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal intimidation, assault and an unrelated charge of assisting an unlicensed moneylender.

On Oct 29, 2017, the man broke up with his victim and, during their argument over the next few days, she threatened to tell others that he had borrowed money from her.

In retaliation on Nov 2 that year, he sent the woman a screenshot of a video of her performing a sexual act on him and said he would spread the clip to others.

But the couple still spent the night together on Nov 6, 2017, before the man realised the next day that she had told his new girlfriend about his infidelity.

He went over to his former girlfriend's workplace at around 8am and ordered her to follow him to a car.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said: "The victim refused. The accused grabbed the victim's arm and pulled her but the victim resisted, and fell down.

"When she got up, the accused used his right fist to punch the back of the victim's head."

After the man left the premises, a security officer alerted the police.

An ambulance took the woman to Raffles Hospital and a medical report later stated that she had a painful swelling at the back of her head.

Separately, the court heard that the man had taken a loan from an unlicensed moneylender known only as "Clement" in December 2016 and was unable to repay the amount, which was not stated in court documents.

On Feb 18, 2017, Clement demanded payment from the man and threatened to harass his family members.

The loan shark also said he would offset $300 from the man's debt if he gave him an ATM card. The man then opened an account and handed the card over to Clement.

The next day, he received a message from Clement stating that he still owed "a lot of money".

The man was told to go to another bank and open a bank account.

He complied and later passed the ATM card to an unknown woman in her 50s.

For criminal intimidation, the man could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined. For assault, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.