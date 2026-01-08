Man jailed for pocketing $100k that was his sister’s share of their late mother’s estate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man appointed by his mother to be the sole executor and trustee of her will went on to misappropriate $100,000 that was his sister’s share of the late older woman’s estate.

On Jan 8, Ganesh Christopher Krishnan, 64, was sentenced to a year and 11 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

He had used the money for his personal expenses and has not made any restitution.

According to his mother’s will, her property would go to Ganesh upon her death, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jolene Tan. Details about the property were redacted from court documents.

Should Ganesh decide to sell the property, it was to be held as part of the mother’s residuary estate, and the money would be divided equally among Ganesh and his three siblings, the court heard.

After his mother died in July 2023, he applied for a grant of probate, which legally recognises an individual as the executor of a deceased person’s estate.

This appointed individual manages the deceased person’s property, including distributing the estate to beneficiaries.

In November 2023, the probate of the mother’s will was granted to Ganesh, who sold the property.

The residuary estate amounted to $400,000, said DPP Tan.

In May 2024, he transferred $200,000 in total to his brother and one sister but failed to give the other sister her share.

Between July and August that year, Ganesh received two letters of demand from the victim’s lawyers, asking for the return of the woman’s share.

He did not respond to the letters and was arrested in September 2025.