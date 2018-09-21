Man jailed for attempt to procure indecent act from victim believed to be a minor

SINGAPORE - Calling himself "Daddy", a technician chatted with someone whom he assumed was a 15-year-old girl and instructed her to perform sexual acts on herself.

Muhammad Syazili Muhammad Noor Aal Toha also asked "Baby" to send him a picture of her private parts.

On Friday (Sept 21), the 53-year-old was sentenced to four months' jail after pleading guilty to one count each of attempting to procure an indecent act from a minor and using his mobile phone to transmit an obscene photograph.

The court heard that the police have not been able to identify the person with whom he had been chatting.

In late 2016, Syazili downloaded a social application called Tagged onto his phone to chat with girls.

On Dec 8 that year, he began chatting with someone who claimed to be 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michael Quilindo said: "The accused's profile picture on Tagged was of a sex toy, and he began conversing with the subject about how this was to be used. The conversation then progressed to the accused sharing how he would teach other women to use the said toy."

Syazili then asked "Baby" to sexually stimulate herself and tried to arrange for a meeting.

He also told the victim about the sexual acts he wanted to perform before sending over a photograph of his private parts. Their conversation ended at 1.14pm.

The technician's offences came to light when police received information on Feb 20 last year that a man had engaged in conversations that were sexual in nature with an unknown female believed to be 15 years old. Officers managed to establish Syazili's identity and arrested him.

Court documents did not state the source of the information.

DPP Quilindo urged District Judge Terence Tay to sentence Syazili to at least five months' jail.

He added: "The accused is a danger to the public, by his self-professed sexual preference for minors. He imagines sex with them and ensnares them to participate in these fantasies. His actions in this case were a classic case of sexual grooming. It is only fortuitous that the accused never managed to meet up with the subject to perpetrate more indecencies on her."

Defence lawyer Gino Hardial Singh pleaded for either a fine of $10,000 or three weeks' jail.

He said: "The victim cannot be identified and cannot be ascertained to have been a minor at the material time."

Syazili is now out bail of $10,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Oct 19.