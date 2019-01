Man jailed for assault, using criminal force on young boys

SINGAPORE - A man targeted three young boys including a toddler in separate incidents last year, assaulting one of them and using criminal force on the others.

Wang Kanglong admitted in court that he had inflicted pain on a five-year-old boy by grabbing his left shoulder.

He also tried to carry a three-year-old toddler and shook a seven-year-old boy's head from side to side - although court documents did not reveal why he carried out any of the offences.

The 33-year-old was jailed for four weeks on Wednesday (Jan 2) after pleading guilty to an assault charge and two counts of using criminal force.

He started his crime spree on July 11 last year when he went up to the five-year-old boy near his kindergarten in Pasir Ris and tried to snatch away a toy from the child's hands.

Wang also grabbed the boy's left shoulder, causing him pain.

A witness spotted Wang assaulting the child and confronted him. Wang walked away and the police were notified.

He struck again about three months later when he approached a three-year-old boy who was sitting outside a Simei shop where the toddler's mother worked.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shenna Tjoa told District Judge May Mesenas that Wang asked the child if he wanted to follow him for some ice cream.

He also asked the toddler if he wanted to go to McDonald's fast-food restaurant and Disneyland.

When a maid who worked for the child's family asked Wang to leave, he ignored her and tried to carry him.

She took the boy away and the toddler's father alerted the police about two hours later.

Wang also targeted a seven-year-old boy inside a Tampines Mall bookstore at around 9.15pm on Nov 22 last year.

DPP Tjoa said: "While the victim was playing with a display laptop... the accused approached the victim from behind and rubbed the victim's ears using both his hands. He also shook the victim's head from side to side.

"The victim tried to shake off the accused but could not do so. The accused maintained contact... with the victim for a few seconds before letting go."

The court heard that the boy then ran towards his mother, who was standing nearby, and she called the police.

For assault, Wang could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

And for each count of using criminal force, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.