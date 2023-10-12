Man jailed, fined for collecting illegal bets of over $17k from punters

SINGAPORE – A man who received more than $17,000 in illegal bets based on outcomes of Singapore Pools 4-D and Toto games was sentenced to three months’ jail and fined $20,000.

On Thursday, Teo Thiam Tat, 66, pleaded guilty to one charge of providing unlawful remote gambling services for others.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Lu Yi said Teo got to know a man named Jason, who was also involved in this case, over drinks with friends.

In June 2019, Teo began acting as an agent for Jason in relation to illegal bets.

Jason told Teo that he would get a 5 per cent commission on the total bets collected from punters. If there were winnings, a further 5 per cent of the winnings would also be paid to Teo.

Following this arrangement, 15 punters sent Teo their bets via SMS to his mobile phones. It was not stated how many devices Teo used to carry out his offence.

Teo would then inform Jason about the bets to be placed, and Jason would place them on an illegal gambling site.

Teo and Jason would meet every two weeks to settle the accounts in cash.

Meanwhile, Teo would collect his punters’ bets in cash and distribute their prize money in person, as and when they won their bets.

After the accounts had been settled, Teo would delete the text messages relating to the bets.

From Aug 22, 2020, to Sept 7, 2020, Teo collected bets amounting to $17,634.40 and earned at least $881.72 in commission.

The court heard that Jason will be dealt with separately. His case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov 1.

Seeking a jail term of between three and five months’ jail and the minimum fine of $20,000 for Teo, DPP Quek said: “The placing of bets was done in the online sphere, rendering it inherently more difficult to detect. The accused had also deleted his messages in relation to the bets placed.”

An agent who organises, manages or supervises remote gambling by others under arrangements made by their principal may be jailed for up to five years, fined between $20,000 and $200,000, or both.