Man jailed after throwing hot iron at girlfriend, injuring her

SINGAPORE - During a heated argument, a safety officer flung a hot iron at his girlfriend, which hit her on her right thigh.

Ling Han Chong, 34, was on Tuesday (May 8) sentenced to three weeks' jail for causing hurt to Ms Ilano Maria Ruth Francisco by performing a rash act.

The couple were arguing over household matters in November last year when Ling lost his temper while ironing his clothes.

In a fit of anger, he threw the hot iron that he was holding towards the Filipino, Ms Francisco, 43.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Adrianni Marhain said that the iron caused her to bleed.

Still angry, Ling then hit and kicked her.

Hereturned to doing his laundry even after seeing that she was injured, DPP Siti added.

Ms Francisco, who was living with him, then left the flat and told the police about her ordeal later that evening.

Ling's lawyer, Mr T.M. Sinnadurai, told the court: "The accused is truly remorseful for his actions. (The couple) have patched things up and are committed to make their relationship last.

"He has vowed to take care of her and promises not to inflict harm... on her."

For causing hurt by committing a rash act, Ling could have been jailed for up to one year and fined up to $5,000.