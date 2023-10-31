Man jailed after threatening to use black magic, upload ex’s nude photos

SINGAPORE – Upset with his on-and-off girlfriend, a man threatened to use black magic on her and her family.

The 25-year-old also threatened to upload her nude photos after she broke up with him and moved on with a new partner.

On Tuesday, he was jailed for five months and fined $2,000. The Straits Times is not naming the man as there is a gag order on the victim’s identity.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to distribute intimate images and one count of harassment.

Another six charges for harassment, threatening to distribute intimate images and transmitting an obscene image were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that he and the 35-year-old victim had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship since 2018, and exchanged intimate photos and videos.

On Feb 27, 2022, they were chatting on WhatsApp when he became upset, thinking that she wanted to bring other men home. He threatened to use black magic and called her derogatory names.

She filed a police report saying that he had been harassing her on WhatsApp.

About two months later on April 30, after they broke up, he sent her a nude photo of herself, threatening to upload it to Facebook. He blamed her for moving on and finding a new partner.

She made another police report.

Less than three months later, on July 19, he again sent intimate images of the victim to her. Two were of her nude, and another two showed her in underwear.

He threatened to display the images by setting them as his profile picture in WhatsApp if she continued to ignore him. She made another police report.

On Tuesday, the man, who was not represented, turned up late for the court session, prompting District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong to ask for an explanation. He said his wife is pregnant and has morning sickness so he has to take care of her.

His wife, who was present in court, cried during the court proceedings.

The man said in mitigation that he made the threats out of anger, and that he was stressed and lost at the time as his mother had just died.