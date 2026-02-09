Man jailed after swimming into Singapore, breaking into former school to steal wires

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Despite being barred from re-entering Singapore after previously getting caught for entering the country without a valid pass, a Bangladeshi national swam back into the Republic and committed crimes here.

Ahamad Mahfuz, 41, broke into the compound previously housing Bishan Park Secondary School to steal copper wires, causing $55,000 in damages.

On Feb 9, Ahamad was sentenced to three years and 30 months’ jail after pleading guilty to housebreaking and offences under the Immigration Act and the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adelle Tai said Ahamad was previously arrested and convicted of entering Singapore without possessing a valid immigration pass.

After his release in 2023, he was served with a written notice that barred him from entering Singapore. He was informed that he would need to get prior permission if he wished to return to the Republic.

Despite this, Ahamad entered Singapore by swimming into the country in April 2024, said the prosecutor.

Less than a month later, Ahamad masterminded a scheme to steal copper wires from the former premises of the school in Sin Ming Walk, and instructed his friends to meet him there.

DPP Tai said the premises is now a property of the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

To carry out his plan, Ahamad brought along two cloth bags containing electrical appliances, screwdrivers, a crowbar, a cutter and a torchlight.

He and his friends then entered the premises through a hole in the perimeter fence near the back gate. It was not mentioned in court documents why the hole, which was large enough for a person to enter, was there.

While inside, Ahamad instructed his friends to check for any security officers or cameras. There were none.

As his friends kept watch, Ahamad cut copper wires around the premises and stuffed them into black trash bags. The group then left the place in a lorry.

On June 3, 2024, a security officer working for SLA called the police to report that the wires in the electrical risers in the premises had been cut.

Ahamad’s fingerprint was found on a windowpane, and he was arrested.

DPP Tai said the estimated cost of reinstating the damaged electrical works was $55,000. Restitution has not been made.

During Ahamad’s arrest, drug paraphernalia was seized from him, and he was found to have consumed methamphetamine.

It was not stated in court documents if his friends have been dealt with.

Seeking a sentence of three years and 30 to 37 months’ jail for his offences, DPP Tai said Ahamad’s illegal re-entry by swimming into Singapore was deliberate and covert, showing his intent to evade detection.

Noting that Ahamad had re-entered Singapore to commit housebreaking and drug offences, the prosecutor said: “This aggravates the immigration offence as the illegal entry was a means to facilitate crime, not just an end in itself.”

Those who enter Singapore without permission after being lawfully sent out of the country can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $6,000, and be removed from Singapore.

Those who are convicted of housebreaking to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.