Man jailed after driving car into AVA officer who caught him feeding pigeons

SINGAPORE - Just moments after he was caught feeding pigeons, Uber driver Abdul Malik Mohd Hanafiah drove his car into an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) surveillance officer.

The 55-year-old was jailed for two weeks on Thursday (Aug 30) for causing hurt by performing a rash act. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 months.

The incident happened on Oct 5 last year. On that day, AVA officer Mohamad Rozi Jamil, 48, was patrolling around Palmer Road to snap photos of the area and record the particulars of those caught feeding pigeons there. The act is illegal and offenders can be fined up to $500.

He spotted Abdul Malik committing the offence at around 4pm that day and told him to stop, but the older man ignored him and walked away.

Mr Rozi followed Abdul Malik to his car, which was parked at the side of the road, and showed him his AVA contractor pass.

The Uber driver ignored him a second time. Mr Rozi then walked to the front of the car to note down its registration number.

That was when Abdul Malik drove his vehicle forward, prompting Mr Rozi to raise his hand to get him to stop, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying.

She added: "The accused did not stop and continued to drive forward and steered towards the right where the victim was standing, in an attempt to move out of the parked position.

"As a result, the car bumper knocked into the victim's knees, causing the victim to momentarily lose his balance and fall forward onto the bonnet."

Mr Rozi, who was hurt, placed his hands on the car to prevent it from leaving. Abdul Malik then reversed his vehicle and alighted, the court heard.

The victim alerted the police, and officers arrived soon after. An ambulance took Mr Rozi to the Singapore General Hospital where he was treated for bruises on both knees and given three days of medical leave.

The outcome of Abdul Malik's pigeon-feeding offence was not mentioned in court on Thursday.

For causing hurt by performing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.