Man jailed 7 weeks after he was caught trying to smuggle over 100kg of chewing tobacco into S’pore

Mohamad Amirul Hakimi Zainal was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail on Jan 5.

SINGAPORE – A Malaysian food delivery rider was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail on Jan 5 after he was caught attempting to smuggle more than 100kg of chewing tobacco into Singapore.

On Dec 1, 2025, Mohamad Amirul Hakimi Zainal, 24, was approached by his friend, identified in court documents as Aman, who asked him to drive a rental car into Singapore.

Aman told him that there were items stored in the rental car, which he referred to as “chewy”.

Court documents stated that Mohamad was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 7.20pm on Dec 1, 2025 with 380 packets of “Hans Chaap” Tobacco, a type of chewing tobacco, weighing about 117.4kg.

Chewing tobacco, which contains carcinogens, or chemicals known to cause cancer, is a prohibited substance in Singapore.

He was arrested on the same day and charged in court on Dec 3.

The court heard that Mohamad was instructed to drive the vehicle into Singapore and head towards Bedok.

Once he arrived at Bedok, he was to call Aman, who would send someone to take over the car to unload the good. Another person would drive Mohamad to the nearest food stall to wait.

Once the unloading was done, Mohamad would drive the car back to Johor Bahru.

Court records showed that this was the second time Mohamad helped Aman drive the rental car into Singapore. He had first done so sometime in November 2025.

On Jan 5, Mohamad, who appeared in court via video link, apologised for his offence and asked for leniency.

When asked by District Judge Janet Wang if he received any monetary benefit, Mohamad said: “He promised me that he would give me something when I returned, so I held on to what he said.”

While delivering Mohamad’s sentence, Judge Wang noted that it was not the first time he had helped to import such products across the border, and thus could not be considered a first-time offender.

Although he did not receive any money, she said that the absence of an aggravating factor was not a mitigating one.

For importing illegal tobacco products, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. Recalcitrant offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

On Sept 19, 2025, a 38-year-old Malaysian lorry driver was charged in court with smuggling 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco into Singapore .

Gobi Thayanithi was stopped by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority at Woodlands Checkpoint after anomalies were detected in the scanned images of his vehicle.

In October 2024, The Straits Times reported that HSA and Singapore Customs seized 7,700kg of chewing tobacco in 2023 , up from the 4,500kg seized in 2022, and 1,500kg in 2021.

Mohamad’s sentence was backdated to the date of his arrest.