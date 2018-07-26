Man jailed 6 weeks for illegally importing cats via Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was on Wednesday (July 25) jailed for six weeks for illegally importing two cats into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Mohamed Yazid Ahmad sedated the cats - a bengal cross and a british shorthair - before hiding them below the driver and front passenger seats of his car.

He drove the Singapore-registered vehicle to Woodlands Checkpoint, where Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found the cats covered with two dark-coloured shirts.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and ICA said in a joint statement on Wednesday that Yazid did not have a licence from AVA for the import of cats.

Animals that are smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country, ICA said.

Anyone convicted of importing animals and birds without a licence may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $10,000 or both.

Travellers can visit AVA's website or download AVA's mobile app, SG TravelKaki, for more information on bringing animals with them into Singapore.