Man jailed 5 months for molesting woman after claiming he was her father’s workmate

Om Kumar Rai pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force towards a person with intent to outrage modesty.

SINGAPORE – A woman was walking home one night when a man claiming to be her father’s workmate approached her and kissed her hand twice.

He later took her to a staircase landing where he grabbed her right breast.

Om Kumar Rai, 42, was sentenced to five months’ jail on Feb 13, after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force towards a person with intent to outrage modesty.

The court heard that he approached the 22-year-old woman at around midnight on June 17, 2025.

The name of the victim and the location of the incident were redacted from court documents.

Om claimed that he was her father’s workmate, and tried to strike up a conversation with her.

Shortly after, he extended his right hand to her. The victim, who thought he wanted to give her a handshake, did the same.

“Instead of returning the handshake, the accused held onto the victim’s right hand and kissed the back of her right hand once,” Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and Ng Xin Yu told the court.

Om did this action twice.

The victim tried to pull away her hand the second time, but Om refused to let go.

He held onto her hand, and guided her towards the foot of a staircase landing, where he molested her.

The woman pushed him away, before making her way to the lift and heading home.

She told her parents about the incident, and they made a police report at about 9am on the same day.

The prosecutors asked for a jail term of five to six months for Om, as his contact with the victim was “undoubtedly intrusive”.

For the use of criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.