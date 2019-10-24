Man in Tanjong Pagar fight arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he was involved in a fight in Tanjong Pagar and caused grievous hurt by using a dangerous weapon, according to police on Thursday (Oct 24).

The police were alerted last Saturday to the fight that happened the previous day at Tanjong Pagar Road at about 3.30am.

Ten people were involved in the fight at Tanjong Pagar Road, with one of them said to have used a knife while another was seen with a bleeding ear, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division arrested one of the suspects, the 23-year-old man, on Thursday.

He is expected to be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for life or up to 15 years and fined. He can also be caned.

A 46-second video of the fight was shared on Facebook.

In the video, three or four people are seen fighting on the road. They are then chased by another group that seems to be trying to get them to stop.

A man in a white shirt and another in black are shown fighting furiously. They occasionally fall but immediately get up. The man in white then tries to escape, but falls in the middle of the road.

Another man, who appears to be holding a weapon, can be seen pushing the man in black and swinging the weapon at him. The man in black flees.

The commotion attracts curious onlookers, with a woman going forward and advising them to stop. The fight eventually subsides.