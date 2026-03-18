Man in remand after absconding in assault case, earlier jailed over post on then President Halimah

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Vickreman Harvey Chettiar was charged with failing to attend a court session on July 23, 2025, without reasonable excuse, after being released on bail.

SINGAPORE – A man who served a jail sentence in 2025 after calling for then President Halimah Yacob’s death in 2023 is now in remand after absconding in a separate case.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 35, who had been on the run after being charged with assault in 2025, appeared in court on March 18.

The Singaporean was charged with failing to attend a court session on July 23, 2025, without reasonable excuse after being released on bail.

He allegedly committed the assault after his release from jail in the case involving Madam Halimah.

According to court documents, Vickreman was at a pavilion in Yishun Neighbourhood Park at around 7.30am on May 3, 2025, when he allegedly used a shovel to hit a man’s chin and arms.

The alleged victim had superficial cuts as a result.

Vickreman’s pre-trial conference on his latest charges will take place on March 24.

For assaulting another person with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

In the case involving Madam Halimah and others, Vickreman was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks’ jail in February 2025 after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges. He also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence.

Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.

He published an Instagram story on April 30, 2023, calling for Madam Halimah’s death.

He did so as he felt aggrieved over the executions of drug traffickers, the court heard in earlier proceedings.

The public could view the post, and one person alerted the police.

After he was charged over the post, Vickreman told a police officer that he wanted to stab a female judge who was presiding over his case at the time.