Man jailed in 2015 over fatal crash back behind bars for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE – A man who was given 23 weeks’ jail and a five-year driving ban in 2015 over a traffic accident that killed two foreign workers is back behind bars for dangerous driving in 2021.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Mahadisyah Mohamed Rasid, 41, was sentenced to six weeks’ jail, a fine of $13,600, and banned from driving for four years from his date of release after pleading guilty.

He will spend another 47 days behind bars if he fails to pay the fine.

On Sept 2, 2021, he was driving a car along the Pan Island Expressway at around 10.30pm when other motorists saw that his vehicle was travelling in a “swaying manner”. This resulted in a near collision with a lorry. The car was also braking intermittently, causing other vehicles to slow down.

The police were called and officers at the scene noticed that Mahadisyah reeked of alcohol. He was found to have 101 micrograms of alcohol in every 100 millilitres of breath. The prescribed limit is 35mcg.

His earlier conviction was over an accident in New Upper Changi Road on Jan 12, 2013.

Mahadisyah was feeling sleepy while driving a van and it crashed into a stationary lorry and three workers who were unloading some equipment.

One worker was flung into the rear compartment of the lorry, and another was crushed between the lorry and van. The sole survivor escaped with a broken hip bone.

Mahadisyah fled the scene before he was arrested at a Geylang hotel the next day.

For his latest case, defence lawyer Jason Dendroff told the court on Wednesday: “The accused deeply regrets his actions... He has brought immense shame to both his family and himself.”

He added that Mahadisyah also promised to never reoffend.