Singaporean impersonated US game developer Riot Games chairman to buy $7m of cloud services for crypto mining

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean fraudster was given the credit card and personal particulars of about 70 individuals in exchange for forging United States driving licences for Dark Web users.

The list included Mr Marc Merrill, the co-chairman of Riot Games, the famed video game developers behind League of Legends and Valorant.

Using Mr Merrill's details, Singaporean Ho Jun Jia, 32, opened multiple accounts on Amazon Web Services (AWS), charging millions of dollars to Mr Merrill's American Express (Amex) card for cloud computing services to mine for cryptocurrency, which he used for his own expenses.

Ho, who was unemployed at the time of his offences, pleaded guilty on Monday (March 7) to 12 charges, including impersonation.

He will return to court in April.

Ho was part of a large-scale cryptocurrency mining ploy that was investigated by the Singapore Police Force and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ had described his activities as a "sophisticated fraud scheme".

The court heard that in 2016, Ho registered an account with AWS with his own particulars to buy cloud computing services to mine cryptocurrency, but was barred by AWS after a few months as he was unable to pay for the services.

In 2017, he forged US driving licenses for others using Photoshop and offered his services to a forum on the Dark Web that coined itself as the "#1 Fraud Community", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim.

In return, the forum's owner gave Ho the names, addresses and credit card details of 70 individuals, including Mr Merrill, whose name caught his attention due to his association with Californian game developer Riot Games.

Mr Merrill is the co-founder, co-chairman and president of games for Riot Games, according to the studio's website.

Armed with personal details such as Mr Merrill's middle name and social security number, Ho accessed Mr Merrill's bank account through the Amex log-in recovery process in October 2017.

Once in, he diverted Mr Merrill's Amex e-mails to a new account with a username that was similar to Mr Merrill's existing account.

On Nov 3, 2017, Ho registered a new user account with AWS using Mr Merrill's details. He used this to access about US$5.2 million (S$7.1 million) worth of cloud computing services from AWS on 40 occasions in three months.