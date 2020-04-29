Man hurled vulgarities at cop, threatened to hurt enforcement officers amid Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old man hurled vulgarities at a police officer on April 14 after he unlawfully met another person in Whampoa.

Four days later, Ravi Sinathamby Subramaniam verbally abused officers enforcing safe distancing measures and threatened to hurt the pair.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty on Wednesday (April 29) to three charges, including one count of verbally abusing a public servant with vulgar language.

Five other charges will be considered during sentencing on May 6.

On April 14, Ravi left his home to meet another individual, who was not identified in his charge sheets, in front of Block 74 Whampoa Drive between 7pm and 7.30pm.

He was drunk minutes later and started behaving in a disorderly manner.

When Sergeant Guo Junliang approached him, he hurled vulgarities at the police officer.

Four days later, Ravi was spotted not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth while he was at a coffee shop at nearby Block 81 Whampoa Drive.

When safe distancing measure enforcement officers approached him, Ravi threatened to cause hurt to the pair.

For failing to wear a mask over the mouth and nose when outdoors, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Offenders who unlawfully meet up with others during the outbreak can also face a similar sentence.