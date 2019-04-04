Man held for $2,400 in ez-link top-ups from lost credit card

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making ez-link top-ups totalling more than $2,400 with another person's credit card.

The victim made a report on Feb 22, claiming that there were several unauthorised top-ups made with her missing credit card, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department were able to identify the man and arrested him in Jurong Gateway Road on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly picked up the victim's credit card at Jurong East MRT station, before making the unauthorised top-ups.

If convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both.

If found guilty of unauthorised access to computer materials, he may face up to two years' jail, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

To prevent unauthorised use, credit card users should opt for an SMS to be sent to their mobile phones for any charges incurred on their cards, said the police.

The police, in their statement, advised credit and debit cardholders to call their banks immediately if their cards are lost or stolen.

The police also urged cardholders to check their bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or fraudulent charges.