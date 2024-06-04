Man hauled to court for grabbing cop’s shirt at live music show in Bugis

SINGAPORE – When a police officer wanted to conduct checks on him during a live music show in Bugis, a man charged at the officer and grabbed his shirt.

The Singaporean ended up in a courtroom on June 4, where he was charged with one count of using criminal force on a public servant to deter him from doing his duty.

Tan Xin Fa, 30, was said to have committed the offence on April 7 at about 1.20am at the HaveFun Live Show venue at shopping mall Bugis+.

According to a police news release on June 3, officers from the Central Police Division were carrying out anti-crime rounds in the area.

The police officers spotted Tan and wanted to conduct checks on him. One of the officers identified himself with a warrant card and made his intention known.

Then, without provocation, Tan allegedly grabbed the officer’s shirt and necklace abruptly.

Said the police: “As a result of (Tan’s) action, the police officer sustained some friction burns and red marks around his neck.”

Tan was arrested on the spot.

Court documents and the police news release did not state more details on why Tan allegedly manhandled the police officer.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants and will not hesitate to take action against these lawbreakers.

In court on June 4, Tan said he intends to plead guilty but will be seeking legal advice.

Tan was granted $5,000 bail and is scheduled to be back in court on June 24.

If convicted of the offence, Tan could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.