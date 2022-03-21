Man given MCs amid pandemic allegedly left home and went to work at hospital

SINGAPORE - A man is said to have unlawfully left his home after he was given two medical certificates (MCs) amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year and gone to Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) to work.

Nur Alif Abdul Talib, 34, now faces one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.

The Singaporean is also accused of an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday (March 21), SKH said that Nur was not its employee at the time and was, instead, deployed to work at the hospital by its facilities management contractor.

The hospital's spokesman added: "His contract was terminated by his employer last year... The staff's disciplinary actions were handled and managed by his employer and not SKH."

SKH did not disclose details about the contractor and Nur's job at the time.

According to court documents, Nur went to two different clinics on Jan 18 last year and was found to have acute respiratory symptoms.

One clinic is located in Woodlands, while the other in Sengkang. Both clinics then issued him with an MC each.

One of the doctors told him that he was required by law to stay home for three days until Jan 20 and he would be sent for a swab test for Covid-19.

The other doctor, however, told him that he had to stay at home for five days, until Jan 22.

Nur left the Sengkang clinic at around 12.40pm on Jan 18 last year and allegedly went to SKH to work instead of going home immediately to his Circuit Road flat.

By doing so, he allegedly exposed the people he had come into contact with to the risk of contracting Covid-19 from him.

Nur is also accused of leaving his flat the next day to go SKH to work.

Court documents do not disclose if he had Covid-19 at the time.

His case has been adjourned to April 14.

For breaking the law under the Infectious Diseases Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.