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Man charged with drink driving again despite three past convictions and lifetime driving ban

Lee Shin Nan was on July 16 handed five charges, including one count each of drink driving and driving a car despite his disqualification.

SINGAPORE – Already handed a lifetime driving ban in 2023 after three drink-driving convictions, a man was again charged with the same offence after allegedly reoffending in 2025.

On July 16, Lee Shin Nan, 49, was handed five charges, including one count each of drink driving and driving a car despite his disqualification.

He was also charged with using a car without the necessary insurance, failing to give his breath sample to a police officer, and driving away in a car without the owner’s consent.

Lee had allegedly driven the car without the unnamed owner’s permission on Sept 10, 2025.

He was purportedly drink driving in Airport Road at around 1am that day when a policeman stopped him.

Lee is accused of failing to give the officer his breath sample.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but he was later found to have at least 135mg of alcohol in 100ml of his blood. The prescribed limit is 80mg of alcohol in the same amount of blood.

His bail has been set at $30,000, and his bail review will be held on July 17.

Lee was first convicted of drink driving in 2009, fined $2,800 and banned from driving for two years.

In 2012, he was given two weeks’ jail and a $4,000 fine for his second conviction. He was also banned from driving for four years.

For his third drink-driving conviction in March 2023, he was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail, fined $10,000, and disqualified from driving for life.

Lee appealed against his lifetime driving ban and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon dismissed it in September 2023.

In its annual statistics for 2025 released in February, the Traffic Police said drink driving continues to be one of its priorities, even though the number of people arrested decreased from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

There were also fewer drink-driving accidents, from 166 cases in 2024 to 156 cases in 2025.

But 12 people died in such accidents each year in 2024 and 2025.

Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024.

The number of people injured has also risen – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

To address the drink-driving issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs proposed in Parliament on July 7 that the alcohol limit for drivers be lowered by more than half.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann had introduced the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which will reduce the current alcohol limit of 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 15mcg. The blood alcohol limit will be lowered to 30mg.

Currently, a first-time drink-driving offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $10,000 or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.