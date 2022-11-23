Man given 11 years’ preventive detention for latest crime tells court: You hang me better

SINGAPORE - An elderly man who had tried to deposit three fake $10,000 notes asked the court to hang him, saying it was better than having to serve a long sentence.

Young Tat Ong, 66, was sentenced to 11 years of preventive detention on Wednesday.

He was earlier convicted on one count of using the fake notes. Another charge for possession of counterfeit notes was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Young had agreed to help a Vietnamese man exchange the fake Singapore $10,000 portrait-series notes for smaller denominations for a commission.

He got to know Dinh Dai Quang, 39, who claimed to be a high-ranking government official in Vietnam, through an online acquaintance.

Dinh told Young he had access to a government warehouse, and that the notes were purportedly payment from the Singapore Government to Vietnam for investments.

He asked Young to help exchange the notes for smaller denominations, promising him a commission of $4,000 per note.

Young had strong suspicions the notes were fake, and knew that Dinh had concealed the notes when passing through Customs checks at Changi Airport when he entered Singapore in March.

He got Dinh to sign an agreement stating that he must assume legal liability as the rightful owner of the notes.

On March 22, Young went to a DBS Bank outlet and tried to deposit the notes but was caught when the bank staff became suspicious and called the police.

He pleaded guilty in September.

The court was told Young had been convicted seven times since the age of 16 of various crimes, including similar cheating and forgery offences.

The judge had previously called for a report to determine if he was suitable for preventive detention, which involves being detained in prison for between seven and 20 years. It is usually imposed on recalcitrant offenders for the protection of the public.

Following the report, the prosecution asked the court to sentence him to 11 to 12 years of preventive detention.