Straitstimes.com header logo

Man gets over 10 months’ jail for repeatedly molesting boy with autism at swimming complex

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ang Zhi Wei, who knew the victim had special needs, was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a molestation charge.

Ang Zhi Wei, who knew the victim had special needs, was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a molestation charge.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A man approached a 12-year-old boy with autism and repeatedly molested the child, who was unable to alert anyone or express himself.

Court documents stated that the victim was also unable to tell the police about his ordeal when officers interviewed him later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mavis Ng said: “The victim later shared, through drawings, with his counsellor that he felt scared and confused about the incident.”

On Dec 4, Ang Zhi Wei, 30, who knew the victim had special needs, was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a molestation charge.

DPP Ng told the court that Ang was at Yishun Swimming Complex at around 4pm on Feb 25 when he spotted the boy, whom he found to be “handsome”, walking alone towards some vending machines near a men’s restroom.

A CCTV camera captured him following the child.

Ang, who looked around to see if there were others nearby, then used his right hand to touch the boy’s buttocks over his shorts before walking away.

After that, the offender walked towards the victim and touched his buttocks again.

The boy walked away and returned with his mother a few minutes later to one of the vending machines .

“The accused approached the victim and his mother from behind and observed them, but made no further advances,” said the prosecutor, adding that the accused’s actions were captured on CCTV.

A lifeguard who was on duty at the swimming complex at the time spoke to his supervisor after he spotted Ang committing the offence.

The lifeguard then viewed the CCTV footage of the incident and alerted the police.

Court documents did not disclose if Ang was detained that day, but he was arrested on Oct 28.

His bail was set at $20,000 on Dec 4, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Jan 2, 2026.

More on this topic
Repeat sex offender who preyed on children gets 15 years’ preventive detention in fourth conviction
4 men to be charged with molesting minors

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.