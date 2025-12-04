Man gets over 10 months’ jail for repeatedly molesting boy with autism at swimming complex

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man approached a 12-year-old boy with autism and repeatedly molested the child, who was unable to alert anyone or express himself.

Court documents stated that the victim was also unable to tell the police about his ordeal when officers interviewed him later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mavis Ng said: “The victim later shared, through drawings, with his counsellor that he felt scared and confused about the incident.”

On Dec 4, Ang Zhi Wei, 30, who knew the victim had special needs, was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a molestation charge.

DPP Ng told the court that Ang was at Yishun Swimming Complex at around 4pm on Feb 25 when he spotted the boy , whom he found to be “handsome”, walking alone towards some vending machines near a men’s restroom.

A CCTV camera captured him following the child.

Ang, who looked around to see if there were others nearby, then used his right hand to touch the boy’s buttocks over his shorts before walking away.

After that, the offender walked towards the victim and touched his buttocks again.

The boy walked away and returned with his mother a few minutes later to one of the vending machines .

“The accused approached the victim and his mother from behind and observed them, but made no further advances,” said the prosecutor, adding that the accused’s actions were captured on CCTV.

A lifeguard who was on duty at the swimming complex at the time spoke to his supervisor after he spotted Ang committing the offence.

The lifeguard then viewed the CCTV footage of the incident and alerted the police.

Court documents did not disclose if Ang was detained that day, but he was arrested on Oct 28 .

His bail was set at $20,000 on Dec 4, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Jan 2, 2026.