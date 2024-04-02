Man gets life in prison for murder of his 4-year-old stepdaughter

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old man who kicked his stepdaughter in anger, killing the four-year-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on April 2, after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction on a lesser charge.

Muhammad Salihin Ismail was also sentenced by the apex court to 12 strokes of the cane.

He had gone on trial in 2021 on a charge of murder for causing the girl, Nursabrina Agustiani Abdullah, to suffer fatal abdominal injuries between Sept 1 and Sept 2, 2018, at the family’s rental flat in Bukit Batok.

The girl, who was known to her family as Sabrina, was taken to hospital on the morning of Sept 2 and pronounced dead at about 10.15am.

Under Section 300(c) of the Penal Code, murder is committed where an offender has the intention to cause a bodily injury, and that injury is sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature.

In 2022, a High Court judge acquitted Salihin of murder, saying that although he had kicked the victim intentionally, there was no intention to strike the part of the body that was fatally injured.

He was then sentenced to nine years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

On April 2, prosecutors appealed against the High Court decision, pressing for Salihin to be convicted of murder.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy argued that it was irrelevant whether he had intended to strike a specific part of Sabrina’s abdomen.

The prosecutor said Salihin had admitted that his kicks were intentional and that he had kicked her “very forcefully”.

The Court of Appeal, comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justices Tay Yong Kwang and Debbie Ong, allowed the prosecution’s appeal.

Chief Justice Menon said the lower court judge erred in understanding and applying the law.

He noted that the law does not require the prosecution to show that the accused intended to cause the medical consequences of his actions.

He added that from the evidence, it was clear Salihin intended to kick the girl in the stomach because he wanted to teach her a lesson.

The defence accepted that Salihin had kicked the victim with force that was sufficient to cause death, he said.