Man gets jail, fine after threatening to kill women in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - A security officer asked a woman for her phone number and she gave it to him, thinking he had a right to demand the information.

Periyasamy Kannanthen sent her text messages asking for sex, and threatened to kill her after she ignored them.

In an unrelated incident, he also sent a man a text message threatening to kill another woman.

Last Friday (June 17), Periyasamy, now 53, was sentenced to three weeks' jail and a fine of $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment.

He also admitted to causing annoyance to others when he was intoxicated.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Mohd Nasri Haron said that in the first incident, Periyasamy had met the woman, a 20-year-old waitress, while she was making a delivery for her workplace and asked for her mobile phone number.

She later received lewd text messages from him and told her boyfriend about them.

At around 8pm on Aug 21 last year, the boyfriend, 33, went to Periyasamy's workplace to confront him and a row erupted.

The SPO said: "The accused also took a metal stick and chased (the boyfriend) away.

"On the same day, at about 8.30pm, the accused made threatening communication to (the woman) by sending her a text which stated... 'I'm killing them and (you)'."

The boyfriend alerted the police that night.

The other incident occurred on Oct 15 last year. That day, Periyasamy reported for work as a security officer at a residential property at around 8.15pm.

Details about it have been redacted from court documents.