Man gets discharge not amounting to an acquittal

A man who was charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman who went missing on June 30, 2007, was yesterday given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.
But Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, is expected to plead guilty next week to unlawfully depositing the corpse of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling in a public place.
Those granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.
Court documents did not disclose how Ms Teo died and who was responsible for her death.
Thirteen years after she went missing, Ahmad was accused of killing her in a flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace.
Another man, Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, was also allegedly involved and the prosecution called for such a discharge for Ahmad as Mr Ragil, an Indonesian, is still at large.
Deputy Public Prosecutors Yang Ziliang and R. Arvindren said the prosecution is still waiting for Mr Ragil's arrest.
They told District Judge Eugene Teo: "The Indonesian authorities have been informed and they are in the process of tracing (him)."
Ahmad is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong.
Yesterday, Mr Nathan urged the court to grant Ahmad a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which would mean he cannot be charged again with the same offence.
The lawyer said the prosecution's proposal would mean his client would have a murder charge hanging over him indefinitely.
He said: "They are not just asking for a pound of flesh. They want you to lay your head on a wooden board and wait for the guillotine to fall."
He said Ms Teo's body has not been found, noting the authorities have instead found a skull fragment where Ahmad allegedly left her corpse around Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.
Mr Nathan said the prosecution has told him that it wanted to send the fragment to the United States for mitochondrial testing, which could involve DNA-related tests.
The lawyer said he has not received any updates on the matter.
Judge Teo granted Ahmad a discharge not amounting to an acquittal. He said: "Based on what we have now, I agree there is no basis for granting an outright discharge amounting to an acquittal."
Ahmad was handed six more charges yesterday and Mr Ragil is named in all of them.
The pair allegedly deposited Ms Teo's corpse around Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007, and allegedly misappropriated some of her belongings, such as her mobile phone.
They also allegedly intentionally omitted to furnish information about Ms Teo's sudden or unnatural death to the authorities even though they were legally bound to do so.
On June 30, 2007, they allegedly fabricated false evidence by placing her mobile phone around East Coast Park. And either one or both of them allegedly made calls to the mobile phone to create the false impression that they believed she was alive, even though they knew she was already dead.
In July 2007, the men allegedly gave false information to two police officers by claiming they did not know what had happened to Ms Teo after she left the Marine Terrace flat the previous month.
Ahmad, who has been in remand since his arrest in 2020, was offered bail of $20,000 yesterday. He is expected to plead guilty to his latest charges on July 6.