Man gets discharge not amounting to an acquittal

A man who was charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman who went missing on June 30, 2007, was yesterday given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

But Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, is expected to plead guilty next week to unlawfully depositing the corpse of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling in a public place.

Those granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Court documents did not disclose how Ms Teo died and who was responsible for her death.

Thirteen years after she went missing, Ahmad was accused of killing her in a flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace.

Another man, Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, was also allegedly involved and the prosecution called for such a discharge for Ahmad as Mr Ragil, an Indonesian, is still at large.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Yang Ziliang and R. Arvindren said the prosecution is still waiting for Mr Ragil's arrest.

They told District Judge Eugene Teo: "The Indonesian authorities have been informed and they are in the process of tracing (him)."

Ahmad is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong.

Yesterday, Mr Nathan urged the court to grant Ahmad a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which would mean he cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The lawyer said the prosecution's proposal would mean his client would have a murder charge hanging over him indefinitely.

He said: "They are not just asking for a pound of flesh. They want you to lay your head on a wooden board and wait for the guillotine to fall."