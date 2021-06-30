Man gets a year's jail for committing an indecent act on his 8-year-old stepson

SINGAPORE - A man woke up his eight-year-old stepson while the child was sleeping with two of his siblings and showed him a pornographic video involving two men.

The man then fondled the boy's private parts before making the child touch himself.

The 39-year-old Singaporean offender pleaded guilty on Wednesday (June 30) to committing an indecent act with a child and was sentenced to a year's jail.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said that the man married the child's mother around April 2017.

The couple and the woman's five children then lived in a flat at the northern part of Singapore.

The victim was sleeping in a bedroom some time in May 2019 when his stepfather woke him up and showed him the obscene video.

The man then committed the offences on the boy before leaving the room.

According to court documents, the offender was later sent to jail for unrelated drug-related offences.

The boy finally told his mother about his ordeal on May 25 last year. Shocked, the 33-year-old woman alerted the police two days later.

When investigated, the man said that he was "high on drugs" when he committed the offence.

On Wednesday, DPP Ng told the court that the case involved a "blatant and egregious breach of trust".

He added: "The accused was the victim's stepfather, and had unbridled access to the victim.

"Our courts would be grievously remiss if they did not send an unequivocal and uncompromising message to all would-be sex offenders that abusing a relationship or a position of authority in order to gratify sexual impulse will inevitably be met with the harshest penal consequences."

For committing an indecent act on a child, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.