Man gets 14 months' jail and 2 strokes of the cane for molesting teenage stepdaughter

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months' jail and two strokes of the cane on Monday (Oct 5) for molesting his teenage stepdaughter.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of outraging the girl's modesty in 2017. She was 15 then.

Another similar charge was taken into account during sentencing by District Judge Wong Li Tein.

Both the man and the victim cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity. The court heard that the man and her mother have since divorced.

Court documents state that on Sept 15, 2017, the man went into the girl's bedroom to massage her sprained ankle. He then touched her groin for a few seconds before asking her if he could "join" her when she slept the next time.

When the girl said no, he told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

As a result of the man's actions, the teen stayed out late after school as much as possible, as she did not wish to be alone with her stepfather, court documents state.

The man molested the girl again between midnight and 3am on Oct 3, 2017.

He had entered her room, where she and two of her stepsisters were sleeping.

The girl woke up after the man squeezed her chest, but was frightened and pretended to be asleep.

He repeatedly molested her, including touching her private parts over her clothing.

She made a police report later that day, after telling two of her friends and her teacher about the incident.

Related Story Man sentenced to 3 years' jail and 6 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing niece

Urging the court to sentence the man to 14 months' jail and two strokes of the cane, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo said that there was a "serious abuse of trust" by the man, among other things.

For outraging the girl's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to two years, and/or fined and/or caned.