Man fined for giving false info to police about fatal coffee shop fight in Jurong West

SINGAPORE – A man who provided false information to the police about his nephew’s involvement in a fatal fight in Jurong West in 2019 was fined $2,500 on Tuesday.

In April11, 2019, Tan Beng Gim, 52, had got into a brawl with Mr Ng Boon Chye, 51, after a verbal spat at the coffee shop Tan owned at Block 966 Jurong West Street 93.

Although court documents did not disclose why the two men quarrelled, Tan and Mr Ng exchanged vulgarities in Hokkien during a heated argument that escalated into a fight.

The exchange was witnessed by Tan Hung Theng, 58, who later told the police that his nephew, Tan Beng Gim, had not hit or touched Ng at all.

On Tuesday, Tan Hung Theng was convicted of one count of providing false information to the police.

The court heard that Mr Ng, a patron of Tan Beng Gim’s coffee shop, had walked in on April 11, 2019.

When Tan Beng Gim saw Mr Ng, he walked over to him and asked if there was a problem.

Mr Ng attempted to walk away several times, but Tan shouted at him, shoved him, and asked if he was “trying to test (Tan’s) patience”.

Tan then placed an arm around Mr Ng and steered him towards the refuse disposal area behind the coffee shop, telling him that they would “go behind to settle the problem”.

At the refuse disposal area, Tan and Mr Ng continued quarreling.

Mr Ng threw the first punch at Tan, which he blocked. Tan shouted at Mr Ng for hitting him and threatened to call the police. Both men continued provoking each other until Tan grabbed Mr Ng’s shirt and slammed him onto the floor

While his nephew and Mr Ng were fighting, Tan Hung Theng took out his mobile phone and filmed the incident.

As a result of the fight, Mr Ng suffered a head injury and was declared brain dead on April 15, 2019.