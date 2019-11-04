Man fined for failing to report more than $250k in various currencies when entering Singapore

SINGAPORE - A man was convicted on Monday (Nov 4) for failing to report the movement of currencies worth more than $250,000 when arriving in Singapore, said the police in a statement.

Tien Siong Chye, 42, was fined $6,000 for the offence.

Investigations found that Tien was entering Woodlands Checkpoint by car on Feb 18 with stacks of Singapore dollars and cash in 10 other foreign currencies, which came up to a total of more than $254,000, said the police.

Tien failed to report the cash movement to an authorised officer.

Anyone found guilty of physically moving cash exceeding $20,000 - or its equivalent in foreign currency - can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to three years, or both.