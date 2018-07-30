Man fined $600 after kicking paramedic assistant who tried to help him

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian man who was lying on the ground intoxicated after a late- night drinking session in Clarke Quay lashed out and kicked a paramedic assistant who had been asked to help.

Adi Wijaya, 31, was fined $600 on Monday (July 30) after admitting that he had been drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

He had been drinking with friends at a Shaw Towers pub at around 8pm on Sept 29 last year before going to Clarke Quay later that night.

Wijaya was spotted lying on the ground near a taxi stand hours later.

The court heard that Mr Ridzwan Rahmad, who worked for a private emergency ambulance service provider contracted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, had earlier been deployed to attend to a separate incident nearby.

He was walking back to his vehicle when a member of the public told him about Wijaya.

Mr Ridzwan,27, and a colleague went to the taxi stand and tried to rouse the man but to no avail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dora Tay said: "Ridzwan tried to get the accused up from the floor but the accused kept swinging his arms, brushing off Ridzwan and his colleague.

"Suddenly, the accused threw a kick at Ridzwan ... which contacted with Ridzwan's right thigh. Ridzwan was not physically hurt."

The court heard that Mr Ridzwan alerted the police at around 3am on Sept 30.

Wijaya did not calm down when officers arrived and swung his arms at them but he did not hit anyone. He was then arrested.

Defence lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu asked District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim to fine Wijaya $500, adding that his client has stopped drinking.

Wijaya could have been jailed for a month and fined up to $1,000 for being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.