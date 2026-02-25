Straitstimes.com header logo

Man fined $4,500 for dangerous driving after he drove against traffic for around 3.5km

Harold Ong committed the offence along Bartley Road East towards Tampines Avenue 10, at about 12.40am on Dec 14, 2025.

SINGAPORE - A man who

drove a car against the flow of traffic

for around 3.5km was fined $4,500 after pleading guilty to a dangerous driving charge on Feb 25.

Harold Ong, 25, was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 1½ years.

According to court documents, he committed the offence along Bartley Road East towards Tampines Avenue 10 at about 12.40am on Dec 14, 2025.

His actions caused another motorist to take evasive action by switching to another lane, the documents stated.

In an earlier statement, the police said Ong had left the scene by the time officers received a report about the case shortly before 1am that day.

Traffic Police officers established his identity through investigations and traffic camera footage, and arrested him soon after.

For dangerous driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

A repeat offender faces up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

