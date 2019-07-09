Man filmed flashing in Clarke Quay arrested by police

SINGAPORE - A man who was filmed flashing and harassing a woman in Clarke Quay has been arrested by the authorities.

He had also harassed another woman around Fullerton Square earlier that same day, according to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Jewel Koh, who is in her 20s, posted on Instagram about her encounter with the 40-year-old man near Liang Court on Sunday (July 7).

She said she had been out with a group of friends at a hotpot restaurant and left by herself at around 7am.

While on her way to find a cab, she said she was grabbed tightly by a man she did not know. After freeing herself, Ms Koh realised that the man had continued following her, and had his right hand inside his shorts.

The man later took off his shorts and tried to block her when she tried to cross a road junction, she said.

In her social media posts, she asked others to be cautious and more aware of their surroundings, saying it was her first time encountering a pervert.

In response to queries on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to a case of public nuisance along 1 Fullerton Square at 5.46am on Sunday.

The man was arrested in relation to the case on the same day.