Man facing charges in court allegedly raped 61-year-old woman while out on bail

SINGAPORE - A man out on bail while facing charges for housebreaking and other offences allegedly raped a 61-year-old woman at an exercise corner in the pre-dawn hours earlier this month.

Imran Syafiq Mohamed Rashid is said to have told the woman he had a knife during the incident, which occurred between 5am and 6am on May 13.

The location was redacted in court papers.

The 33-year-old appeared in court on Thursday (May 26) via video link from where he is being held in remand seeking bail. He said his mother, whose birthday is in two days, is unwell.

Imran Syafiq, who also said he is married with children, faces a total of 22 charges including for traffic offences, housebreaking and rape.

District Judge Terence Tay rejected his bail request, noting the egregious breach of his earlier bail conditions, and that the latest offence was an escalation of criminal conduct.

Imran Syafiq is scheduled to be back in court on July 7.

For raping someone while putting him or her in fear of hurt, offenders can be jailed for between eight and 20 years, and be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

