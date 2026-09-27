Man facing charges after allegedly starting fire outside mosque in Raffles Place

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Martin See Hock Leng is facing charges of causing or contributing to the risk of a dangerous fire, using insulting words, and two counts of theft.

SINGAPORE – A man was on Sept 26 charged over a fire he allegedly started by burning an undergarment at the entrance of a mosque in Raffles Place.

Martin See Hock Leng is facing charges of causing or contributing to the risk of a dangerous fire, using insulting words, and two counts of theft.

The insulting words were directed at a man in Novena Church on June 24.

See is said to have told the man, who was kneeling and praying at the time: “You are Hindu. You go out immediately.”

The judge ordered the accused to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination. His case will be mentioned again in October.

According to court documents, the fire was lit at around 8.05pm on Sept 25 outside Masjid Moulana Mohamed Ali, which is located at the basement of UOB Plaza at 80 Raffles Place.

Police in a statement said the fire was put out by a member of public. No injuries were reported.

The theft charges relate to offences which occurred just days apart in May.

See is said to have stolen an eyewear frame, worth $249, from a retail shop at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road on Sept 16, and a $15 silver necklace from a shop in Arab Street on May 23.

At the time of the first theft offence, See was under a remission order, which required him to keep out of trouble from April 15 to May 18.

For causing or contributing to the risk of a dangerous fire, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For using insulting words intending to cause harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those convicted of theft can be jailed for up to seven years, or fined.