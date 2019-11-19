Man faces second murder charge over grandma's death

A 22-year-old man, who was earlier charged with murdering his mother, was yesterday handed a second murder charge over the death of his grandmother.

Gabriel Lien Goh was first charged on Oct 28 with the murder of his mother, Ms Lee Soh Mui, 56.

He now faces two murder charges over the deaths of Ms Lee and his 90-year-old grandmother.

Ms Lee was found dead at a unit on the seventh floor of 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27.

His grandmother was found in the next-door unit, where she was believed to have died from her injuries.

They were both found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two other people were taken to National University Hospital in ambulances, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Neighbours interviewed by The Straits Times said they heard a commotion on the ground floor of the Housing Board block at about 7pm, with a group of people screaming and shouting.

The police were called after Goh allegedly started attacking members of the public, according to passers-by who spoke to ST.

They added that Goh became aggressive and violent, and that it took four people to subdue him before the police arrived.

One eyewitness added that Goh's right hand was stained with blood.

The case was one of two murders that took place over the Deepavali weekend last month.

In the second case, a 54-year-old woman allegedly murdered a 63-year-old man, who is believed to be her husband.

The woman, Chinese national Wang Shuzhen, was charged on Oct 28 with the murder of Mr Teh Hock Pine, a former policeman.

If found guilty of murder, Goh and Wang face the death penalty.

Charmaine Ng