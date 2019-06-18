Man faces 121 charges, from $1m investment scam to molesting woman at MBS

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday (June 18) to face 121 charges - ranging from running an investment scheme which saw victims lose more than $1 million to molesting a woman at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Chong Wee Yew allegedly ran the "high-yield" programme in 2016 and 2017, cheating 77 people out of their money.

As well as cheating and criminal breach of trust charges, he is also accused of repeatedly outraging a 28-year-old woman's modesty in late 2017.

The alleged offences took place in rooms at MBS on three occasions. Chong is accused of massaging her thighs, kissing her forehead and hugging her waist without her consent.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity and court documents did not reveal her relationship with him.

Chong, who is now being remanded, was offered bail of $200,000. He is due to return to court on July 9.

He is one of three men to appear in court on Tuesday following tip-offs to the police.

The second man - interior designer Alan See Kah Poh, 43 - allegedly forged two cheques totalling more than $22,000 by writing his name as the payee.

See, also known as Shi Jiabao, is accused of committing the offences in December 2015 and March 2016.

He was charged in court on Tuesday with two counts each of forgery and theft - the latter over sundry items stolen from Mustafa Centre in Little India and a petrol kiosk in Ang Mo Kio.

Meanwhile, Leong Wee Hiang, 40, was charged with misappropriating almost $14,000 from the So Pho Vietnamese restaurant where he was working as branch manager in August last year.

He is also accused of stealing more than $300 in petty cash from the eatery.



(From left) Alan See Kah Poh allegedly forged two cheques totalling more than $22,000, while Leong Wee Hiang was charged with misappropriating almost $14,000 from a restaurant he was working at. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



Leong was charged with one count each of theft and criminal breach of trust.

Both he and See are out on bail of $15,000 each. The pair are due to return to court on July 16.

For each count of cheating, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.