Man dies after fight at Woodlands dormitory; alleged attacker arrested on New Year's Day

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 37-year-old man using a wooden plank that had screws attached.

The victim later died, said the police on Saturday (Jan 1).

They were alerted to a fight at a dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park at around 1.25am on Saturday, they said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the older man lying motionless on the floor with head injuries.

He was unconscious when taken to the hospital, and subsequently died.

Preliminary investigations found that the two men had got into a dispute, and the 26-year-old had attacked the 37-year-old with the plank.

He is due to be charged on Jan 2.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, he may either be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 15 years, caned and issued a fine.