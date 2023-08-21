Man dies after fight at Concorde Hotel in Orchard Road; 14 arrested, 3 of whom charged with rioting

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man died following a fight in Orchard Road on Sunday morning that saw 14 people arrested.

On Monday, the police said they were alerted to the fight at about 6am on Sunday at 100 Orchard Road, which is the address of Concorde Hotel Singapore and Concorde Shopping Mall.

Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail suffered multiple injuries and was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he died.

Another man, 23, was conscious when rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

Three men – Balakrishna Subramaniam, 32, Mervyn Veryl Daud, 28, and Sijesh Asogan, 25 – were charged in court on Monday with one count each of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Charge sheets revealed the trio were allegedly members of an unlawful assembly with Mr Kavind Raj Kannan, 24, Mr Arun Kaliaperumal, 32, Mr Manojkumar Velayanatham, 31, Mr Sridharan Elangovan, 28, Mr Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 29, and Mr Visnu Suriamurthi, 27.

One or more members of the assembly, which included other people, allegedly committed rioting while armed with deadly weapons and injured Mr Isrrat.

The police said those involved are believed to be known to one another, and the fight had broken out due to a dispute.

Two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene.

At about 9.30am, on Sunday, three men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested at a multi-storey carpark along Fernvale Road.

Another five men, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 10.30am.

At about 4.45pm on the same day, a 27-year-old man was arrested when he sought medical treatment at a hospital. A 24-year-old man was arrested at a hospital that day at about 8.50pm.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday at about 7.30am after surrendering to the police.

The police seized weapons believed to have been used in the incident, including two penknives and a bread knife.