Man convicted of extortion appears in court drunk

A 21-year-old man was going through a teenage girl's mobile phone when he came across two videos of her having sex with a teenage boy in a toilet.

Naveenthiran Thevathas, who is unemployed, then decided to use the videos to extort money from the 17-year-old boy. He and his friend were arrested after they collected the money.

Naveenthiran pleaded guilty to extortion and an unrelated theft charge on July 9. The teenagers cannot be named.

Yesterday, Naveenthiran turned up in court drunk and was reprimanded by the judge, who ordered his bail to be revoked and that he be remanded. District Judge Kenneth Yap told him: "This is not 7-Eleven or a polyclinic. How dare you turn up inebriated."

The court heard that on Jan 17, the girl, 18, had handed her phone to a 19-year-old friend for safekeeping. The friend later went to Naveenthiran's home.

Naveenthiran got hold of the phone when the older girl was making a call. He was reading the messages in it when he found the two videos. He sent the clips to a mobile phone belonging to Chandanee Selvarajoo, 28. Later, he forwarded the clips from her phone to his own and obtained an unregistered SIM card on Feb 13. He told Chandanee about his plan and promised to give her $10,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shen Wanqin told the court that Naveenthiran sent one of the videos to the boy the next day and demanded $50,000. The boy made a police report.

Said DPP Shen: "(The boy) managed to raise cash of $2,000 in $50 denominations. A party of police officers were then briefed to conduct an operation to arrest the accused."

On Feb 15, the boy told Naveenthiran he managed to raise $8,000. Naveenthiran roped in his friend, Nitesh Naidu Raj Kumar Naidu, 23.

Naveenthiran contacted the teenager and told him to place the money at a certain fire hydrant in Hillcrest Road. The boy dropped off a bag of money at about 11pm.

Naidu drove Naveenthiran to get the money. They then went to Woodlands Avenue 1, where they were arrested and the marked notes seized.