Man conspired with another to have own wife raped; accomplice jailed 3 years

SINGAPORE - A man who had wife-sharing fantasies asked his colleague to have sex with his own wife, and both men toyed with the idea without ever talking about whether the woman consented to this.

When the opportunity came along two years later, the 48-year-old husband invited the 45-year-old accomplice to his bedroom, where his wife of 23 years was lying on the bed.

The 44-year-old mother of three was naked, blindfolded and unconscious from alcohol and an unknown drug.

Fortunately, she regained consciousness before the man was able to rape her.

On Thursday (Jan 13), in a case described by prosecutors as "unprecedented" and "appalling", the co-worker, who is now 47, was sentenced to three years' jail after he pleaded guilty to an attempted conspiracy with the husband to commit rape.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of five years. A second charge of molesting the victim was taken into consideration.

The parties cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

He is the first of seven men to be dealt with in a sprawling case where four husbands are accused of conspiring with other men to rape their wives between 2010 and 2018.

Four other men are slated to plead guilty next month.

They include the husband in the current case, who is also accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in 2013.

Another man is claiming trial, while the remaining man has yet to finalise how he intends to plead.

In the current case, the High Court heard that the two men became acquainted in 2010, when the accused, a sales manager, supplied goods to the husband's workplace.

After they became colleagues in 2015, the husband started sharing details of his sex life with his wife as well as his fantasy of watching another man having sex with his wife.

The husband broached the idea for the accused to have sex with his wife, and the accused did not object to this idea.

On the evening of Aug 31, 2017, the husband contacted the accused and told him that his wife was ready, and to come and watch as he (the husband) and his wife had sex.

The accused arrived at the couple's home past midnight on Sept 1 and was given access by the husband, the court heard.

The couple's children and domestic worker were asleep in another room.