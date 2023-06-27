Man cheated 62 victims from at least 12 countries of $383k in one of S’pore’s largest rental scams

SINGAPORE – A French exchange student looking for a place to stay in Singapore contacted Gibson Zeng Xianfu after seeing his rental listing on Airbnb.

Between Feb 8 and 13, 2022, the student paid $9,000 to secure the unit but before the agreed move-in date, Zeng, 29, claimed it was unavailable and offered another date or a refund.

The victim received neither and, after arriving here without a place to stay, had to look for alternative accommodation.

He was one of 62 victims from at least 12 countries, including Singapore, who were scammed of nearly $383,000 by Zeng in one of the largest rental scams here, said the prosecution.

On Tuesday, Zeng pleaded guilty to 23 charges of cheating, with 39 similar charges taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Shiau Yin said between 2018 and 2020, Zeng was a sales executive at Singapore Housing Company, which specialises in the rental of accommodations. His job was to take photos of rental units and arrange for viewings with clients.

After leaving his job, Zeng uploaded some of these photos on the Airbnb platform despite not having the authority or ability to rent out the advertised apartments.

Details of these units were redacted from court documents.

He added a veneer of legitimacy to his scheme by preparing bogus tenancy agreements for his victims, said DPP Wong.

Zeng even had the audacity to continue with the scam after being arrested – the first time on Feb 10, 2022 – and while out on bail twice.

Two of his victims were a German man and woman who were coming to Singapore for further studies.

The man had contacted him after seeing a listing by Zeng on Airbnb on Feb 4, 2022 and the pair agreed to rent the unit.

Zeng asked for a deposit of $7,000, which the victims paid on Feb 15, 2022. He got the man to sign a document purporting to set out the terms of their rental agreement.

One day before the agreed move-in date, Zeng told the man the unit was unavailable as the outgoing tenant had contracted Covid-19 and offered a later move-in date or refund.

The victim asked for a one-week rental refund, which Zeng gave, but he did not later rent him the unit nor refund the remaining money.