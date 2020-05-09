Man charged with visiting flat for social gathering

A 38-year-old man who is said to have left his home to attend a social gathering in a woman's flat was later served an "invite" he could not refuse - a day in court.

Francis Soh Seng Chye was charged yesterday with unlawfully attending a social gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Singaporean is said to have left his home between 7pm and 8pm on April 8 to meet Ms Lye Bao Ru in a Circuit Road flat.

The gathering, lasting about an hour, involved six people from Ms Lye's household and Soh, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Social gatherings across different households are prohibited from April 7 to June 1.

Soh, who will be back in court on May 20, said he intends to plead guilty. MOH said it "will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who fail to comply with Covid-19 regulations". There was no mention if Ms Lye and the other five had committed an offence.

First-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib