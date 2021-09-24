Man charged with vandalism after he allegedly defaced police post walls with paint

SINGAPORE - A man was charged on Friday (Sept 24) with one count of vandalism after he allegedly used black paint to deface the walls and door of Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP) in Yishun Ring Road on Thursday.

Abdul Rahim Abu Bakar, now 50, is said to have sprayed the words "BIG BULLY" and "ISD BIG Bully" there at 1.46pm.

The Singaporean will be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health. His case has been adjourned to Oct 8.

Police said in an earlier statement that officers were alerted to the case at 1.55pm on Thursday.

They added that the NPP at Block 141 was one of the redesigned posts that provide residents with round-the-clock access to police services via self-help kiosks.

Police said: "The man has been arrested for vandalism and suspected possession and consumption of controlled drugs. Police investigations are ongoing.

"The police deal with those who commit such inconsiderate acts firmly, as such acts can inconvenience the public and may delay the police's response to persons in need."

Offenders convicted of vandalism can be jailed for up to three years, receive up to eight strokes of the cane and fined.

Abdul Rahim cannot be caned due to his age.